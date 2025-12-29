Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi emphasizes preservation of Shia identity in Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Bashir Hossein Najafi has stressed the importance of safeguarding religious identity and strengthening faith among Shiite communities living in Western societies, particularly in Europe and the Scandinavian region.

The senior religious authority made the remarks during a meeting in Najaf Ashraf with Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mureed Hossein Naqvi, the representative of the Shiites of Denmark. The meeting focused on the religious, cultural, and social conditions of Shiite communities residing in Europe, as well as the responsibilities of scholars and religious institutions in addressing contemporary challenges.

During the meeting, Grand Ayatollah Najafi expressed satisfaction with the religious activities of Shiite communities in Europe, especially in Scandinavian countries. He inquired about the general situation of believers in those regions and described the efforts undertaken in religious guidance, social engagement, and missionary work as commendable and worthy of appreciation.

Emphasizing the sensitive role of scholars and preachers in non-Muslim societies, the Grand Ayatollah praised the services of Hojatoleslam Naqvi and prayed for his continued success, asking God to grant acceptance to these efforts in the service of Islam and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The two sides also exchanged views on the religious and social challenges confronting Shiites living in Europe. Referring to the distinct cultural and intellectual environment of Western societies, Grand Ayatollah Najafi stressed the necessity of preserving Shiite religious identity, strengthening the foundations of belief, and resisting cultural assimilation.

He highlighted the importance of intellectual, moral, and religious education of the younger generation, calling for coherent, purposeful, and long-term planning to ensure that Shiite youth remain connected to their faith while actively and responsibly participating in wider society.

The meeting was held in a cordial and spiritual atmosphere. Both sides underlined the importance of maintaining strong and continuous ties between religious centers in Najaf and Shiite communities outside Islamic countries, describing such cooperation as essential for enhancing religious awareness, unity, and resilience among believers.

Grand Ayatollah Najafi reiterated that sustained guidance and coordination with overseas communities play a vital role in preserving religious values and ensuring the continuity of Shiite identity in an increasingly complex global environment.

