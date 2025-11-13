Grand Ayatollah Sistani urges continued pursuit of social justice after Iraqi elections

AhlulBayt News Agency: Independent Iraqi politician Abdul Hadi al-Hakim has announced that he met with Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani a day after the country’s parliamentary elections.

In a post on Facebook, al-Hakim said he had “the honor of visiting the religious authority Ayatollah Sistani” and benefited from his guidance and prayers. He quoted the senior cleric as emphasizing the importance of continuing efforts to defend the rights of oppressed Iraqis — those who endured injustice under the former regime and, more than two decades after its fall, have yet to attain their full rights.

Al-Hakim added that he also met Hojatoleslam Sayyid Mohammad Reza Sistani, the Ayatollah’s son, and discussed current and future developments in Iraq.

The meeting came just one day after the conclusion of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, the sixth since the fall of the former regime, highlighting Ayatollah Sistani’s enduring call for social justice and the protection of citizens’ rights.

