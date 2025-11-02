Imam Hussain Holy Shrine adopts translation of Sayed Muhammad Baqir Al-Sistani’s works into Indonesian

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Quranic Preaching Center at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine has announced the launch of a project to translate the works of Sayed Muhammad Baqir, son of Grand Ayatollah Sayed Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani, into Indonesian, with the aim of disseminating contemporary Islamic thought among Muslim communities.

Professor Muntadar Al-Mansouri, Director of the International Quranic Preaching Center, stated, “This project, which focuses on translating influential religious works, is part of the center’s broader efforts to strengthen cultural and intellectual exchange with communities across different countries. The goal is to promote scholarly and intellectual dialogue, particularly within Muslim societies — most notably in Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in East Asia.”

He added that two books have already been translated from Arabic into Indonesian: The Methodology of Religion in Guiding Humanity and Religion and Modernity. “These works explore issues of humanity and faith from a modern intellectual perspective,” Al-Mansouri explained, “and have gained growing attention among Muslim youth.”

“The works of His Eminence Sayed Muhammad Baqir Al-Sistani were chosen,” he continued, “because of their significance in addressing intellectual challenges through a sound scientific approach. His writings are distinguished by their open and engaging treatment of religious and social topics, resonating with the aspirations of today’s generation.”

Al-Mansouri also noted that the translations were carried out by Sayed Ali ibn Yahya, a respected Indonesian religious scholar, in collaboration with Dr. Abdullah Bek. Together, they reviewed the texts to ensure both intellectual and linguistic precision, adapting them in a manner suited to the Indonesian readership.

