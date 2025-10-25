Imam Hussein Shrine opens cultural center in Pakistan to promote unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Hussein (AS) Shrine has inaugurated the “Imam Hussein Cultural Center” in Pakistan to strengthen Islamic unity and foster connections.

According to the shrine’s media office, the new center was launched in cooperation with Al-Kauthar Islamic University in Pakistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Anwar Najafi, the representative and trustee of Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani in Pakistan, along with a large number of clerics, intellectuals, academics, and members of various religious and ethnic communities.

During the event, researchers presented papers, highlighting the peaceful coexistence among Islamic sects, inspired by Imam Hussein’s message of unity and tolerance.

Sheikh Ali al-Qura’awi, the representative of the Imam Hussein Shrine, said, “Imam Hussein (AS) called for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and rejection of division. Karbala stands as a beacon of humanity and convergence among nations.”

In his remarks, Sheikh Anwar Najafi welcomed the shrine’s delegation and praised its continued efforts “to promote a culture of love and peace throughout the world.” Documentary films about the shrine’s humanitarian and service projects were also screened during the event.

Professor Abbas al-Khafaji, head of the shrine’s media department, expressed pride in the establishment of the new center. “This center will serve as a bridge for cultural and media exchange between the shrine and the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The inauguration concluded with a documentary on the Arbaeen pilgrimage and the services provided to pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS), in a ceremony marked by active participation and interfaith engagement.

.................

End/ 257