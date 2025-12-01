300 people from 12 countries to attend 5th Congress of Arbaeen Cultural Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Some 300 cultural activists from 12 countries will take part in the 5th Congress of Arbaeen Cultural Activists later this month, an official said.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmad Sayyahi, head of the exertive committee of the congress, made the remark in a meeting in the holy city of Qom where the latest programs and measures related to the upcoming event were reviewed.

He said guests from Iraq, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and several African countries have been invited to this congress.

It is planned that guests with different specializations from every nationality will be present in this international program “so that we can benefit more from the capacities of Arbaeen activists,” he stated.

Hojat-ol-Islam Sayyahi also presented a report on his recent trip to Iraq and the results and approvals of the meetings with the Iraqi side.

Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Ahmadi, head of the Cultural and Educational Committee of the Arbaeen Central Headquarters, also addressed the meeting, noting that the 300 guests who will take part in the congress are among Arbaeen cultural, propagation, research, media and cyberspace activists.

There will also be 200 Arbaeen activists from different provinces of the country, he stated.

According to the official, the final cultural planning and coordination for the next year’s Arbaeen would be made at the congress.

He stressed that in order to hold this congress in a grand and meaningful manner, accurate and timely planning should be carried out.

Also, in this meeting, officials from various departments presented a report on the actions of their respective departments to hold the congress, and suggestions were made for holding this congress more effectively and improving the structure of the committees.

The Fifth International Congress of Arbaeen Cultural Activists will be held in the holy city of Mashhad, northeast Iran, from December 16 to 19, 2025.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam. It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries.

.....................

End/ 257