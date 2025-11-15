                                                                                                                                                                          Call for Papers for “International Conference on Imam Hussain (a.s.), Extension of Prophet of Justice and Mercy”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), the Ashura International Foundation will hold the “International Conference on Imam Hussain (a.s.), the Extension of the Prophet of Justice and Mercy (p.b.u.h)” in Iraq as part of its efforts to introduce Imam International (a.s.) and to promote Islamic and Ashura values.

The full text of the call for papers for the conference is as follows:

International Conference:

Imam Husayn (a.s.), the Extension of the Prophet of Justice and Mercy (p.b.u.h)

Coinciding with the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), the Ashura International Foundation will hold the “International Conference on Imam Hussain (a.s.), the Extension of the Prophet of Justice and Mercy (p.b.u.h)” in Iraq as part of its efforts to introduce Imam International (a.s.) and to promote Islamic and Ashura values. The event will be organized in cooperation with religious, academic, and cultural institutions, and scholars and cultural figures will present their works therein.

Authors, researchers, preachers, and activists wishing to participate may submit their papers and writings to the Secretariat under the following suggested themes (or other related topics):

1. History and Biography

– Imam Husayn (a.s.) and the messages of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h)

– Imam Husayn (a.s.) in the biography of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h) from Sunni sources

– Imam Husayn (a.s.) in the biography of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h) from Shiite sources

– Imam Husayn (a.s.) and Ashura from the perspective of Sunni schools who love AhlulBayt (a.s.)

– The impact of the Ashura uprising on preserving the religion and tradition of the Prophet (p.b.u.h)

– Martyrdom-seeking and fighting arrogance in the conduct of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.)

– Mercy and justice in the conduct of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.)

– Forgiveness in the school of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.)

– Women in the school of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.)

– Lady Zaynab al-Kubra (a.s.) and the Quranic verse: “In houses Allah has allowed to be raised and wherein His Name is celebrated; He is glorified therein, morning and evening” (Holy Quran, 24:36)

– Ethical values in the conduct of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.)

2. Tafsir, Theology, and Jurisprudence

– The Great Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.) in the Holy Quran

– Divine leadership from Prophethood to Imamate

– From Prophethood to Imamate: unity of purpose and multiplicity of missions

– Social justice from the perspective of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.)

– Legitimacy of mourning ceremonies for Imam Husayn (a.s.) in Sunni jurisprudence

– Doubts regarding the Ashura uprising and responses to them

3. Interfaith Studies

– Common concepts between the Ashura school and non-Islamic religions

– Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), Imam Husayn (a.s.) and their struggle for freedom and justice from the viewpoint of non-Muslim intellectuals

– Critical review of Orientalist views on Imam Husayn (a.s.) and the Ashura uprising

– The Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.) in the Old and New Testaments

4. Field Studies and Reports

– Documentation of non-Shiite participation in the Arbaeen pilgrimage

– Introduction and study of Ashura-related centers outside Iran

– Reports and documentation of mourning ceremonies by non-Shiites and non-Muslims for Imam Husayn (a.s.) worldwide

– Methods of conveying Ashura concepts to followers of different Islamic schools of thought

– Methods of conveying Ashura concepts to non-Muslims

– Lives and works of non-Muslim Ashura scholars

Notes:

– Papers may be submitted in any language.

– Submissions on any other topic related to “the links between the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and Imam Husayn (a.s.)” are also acceptable.

– Writings must be sent in Word format to the foundation’s email or via the contact number below (Eitaa or WhatsApp messengers only).

– The deadline for submissions is 21 December 2025.

– Authors of selected papers and reports will be invited to attend the conference in Iraq.

– The conference will be held in Baghdad during the birth anniversary of Imam Husayn (a.s.) in January 2026.



Conference Secretariat Contact:

Email: info@ashura-i-f.com

WhatsApp: +98-9121512263









