Sunni Sheikh Stresses Islamic Unity as Global Cultural Reality

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sunni Friday Imam of Shiraz, Sheikh Khajavi, emphasized that many international programs and initiatives today are focused on promoting unity and proximity, thanks to the dedicated work of religious scholars and academic figures.

Sheikh Khajavi underlined the importance of strategic planning at the global level to strengthen Islamic unity. He said, “Unity and proximity are no longer unfamiliar concepts—they have become a vital cultural reality in the minds of Muslim nations.” He pointed to shared foundations such as belief in one God, the Holy Qur’an, and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the basis for lasting solidarity among Muslims. “By holding firmly to these common principles, Muslims can achieve enduring cohesion,” he noted.

He praised scholars and intellectuals whose efforts have shaped this unifying vision, saying their contributions are commendable and have laid the groundwork for many international initiatives centered on unity. He stressed that the Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) remain the primary sources of guidance. “Following divine commandments and drawing inspiration from the Prophet’s noble family and great Islamic leaders—such as Imam Khomeini and the current leadership—have allowed the tree of unity to bear fruit,” he said.



In conclusion, Sheikh Khajavi expressed hope that, with divine support and the efforts of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and Islamic media, the path of unity and brotherhood will continue to grow. “Through peaceful dialogue and the involvement of respected leaders, we can overcome differences and strengthen the bonds of the Ummah,” he affirmed.

