Mamusta Foroutan: Islam’s Principles Are Timeless, Its Teachings Adaptable

AhlulBayt News Agency: Friday Imam of Muchesh, Iran, Mamusta Mohammad Ali Foroutan, emphasized that Islam is a religion whose fundamental principles never become outdated, while its branches remain flexible and adaptable to time and place. In confronting extremist movements, he highlighted the importance of both enlightenment and resistance. Foroutan explained that unlike earlier prophets who were sent to specific communities, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was divinely appointed to deliver his message to all of humanity, underscoring the universal nature of his mission.

He added that Islam’s core principles—monotheism, prophethood, and belief in the afterlife—are timeless, while its practical rulings are designed to remain relevant across different eras and cultures. Quoting Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (AS), he said: “The Qur’an is always fresh and never becomes outdated.” Foroutan stressed the Prophet’s approach to dialogue, noting that he was sent to a society filled with prejudice and violence, yet he responded with noble character and wisdom. Even during the conquest of Mecca, at the height of his power, he chose mercy over revenge.

Citing the verse “And We have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds,” Foroutan affirmed that the Prophet’s mercy extended to all people, not only Muslims. He said: “This mercy is a shared legacy of the Islamic Ummah and must be reflected in our words and actions.” He noted that the Prophet welcomed diverse opinions among his companions and turned differences into opportunities for growth and unity. “Through tolerance and sincerity, the Prophet laid the foundation for rational and ethical unity within the Ummah,” Foroutan said.

He described the Prophet’s ethics as rooted in patience, forgiveness, and justice. “With gentleness and compassion, he brought hearts together and never responded to disagreement with violence. This character is a tool for closeness and cohesion among Muslims.” Referring to the Prophet’s Farewell Sermon, Foroutan quoted: “No Arab is superior to a non-Arab… except through piety.” He called this statement an eternal charter of unity, showing that the Prophet redefined identity based on faith and righteousness rather than ethnicity or tribal affiliation.

He also cited the verse: “Say, O mankind, I am the Messenger of Allah to all of you,” highlighting the Prophet’s respectful engagement with the People of the Book, his treaties, and his recognition of their rights. “The unity he envisioned was not imposed—it was built on justice, mutual respect, and lasting peace.” In conclusion, Mamusta Foroutan stressed that today, more than ever, the Islamic Ummah must return to the path of the Prophet of Mercy—a path grounded in reason, love, dialogue, and unity. “This legacy can guide us out of extremism and division,” he affirmed.

/129