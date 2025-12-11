Israeli Army Violates Ceasefire, Kills Three in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued to breach the fragile ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, killing three civilians and injuring others in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources confirmed that the bodies of three civilians, including a woman and a child, were brought to Gaza’s hospitals, along with five other injured individuals following Israeli attacks.

Media outlets reported that a Palestinian child, identified as Zahir Nasser Shamia, was shot and then crushed by an Israeli tank near the so‑called “yellow line” in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza.

A man and a woman were also killed, while another Palestinian was wounded when Israeli snipers opened fire from cranes in eastern Jabalia towards Halawa refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In southern Gaza, two civilians sustained injuries in an Israeli artillery strike on Bani Suheila town, east of Khan Yunis.

Another child was injured when an Israeli drone fired at him east of al‑Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defense service, working in coordination with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), recovered the body of a martyr from the al‑Waha area north of Gaza City and transferred it to Al‑Shifa Hospital before handing it over to his family.

