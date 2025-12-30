Photos: Protest in Wakefield prison supports pro-Palestine Heba Muraisi on 56th day of hunger strike
A protest was held outside HMP New Hall, a closed-category women’s prison in Wakefield, England, in solidarity with Heba Muraisi. She has been on hunger strike for 56 days to support Palestine and denounce Israeli crimes in Gaza, while reports indicate she is losing her eyesight. Demonstrators gathered to raise awareness of her condition and call for justice.
30 December 2025 - 11:22
News ID: 1767812
Source: Abna24
