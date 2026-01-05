Pro-Palestine activists storm UK Aerospace Supplier over arms links to “Israel”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestine activists breached a Bruntons Aero Products facility near Edinburgh on New Year’s Eve, causing significant damage to machinery and IT infrastructure.

According to “The Daily Telegraph” newspaper, the group targeted the site to protest the company’s role in supplying components to major defense contractors—including Leonardo and BAE Systems—which provide weaponry to the Israeli military.

The activists reportedly used hammers to disable equipment and servers, leaving behind graffiti that read: “This is the only way to end it.”

