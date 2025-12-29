HTS regime kills 3 Alawite protesters in Latakia on Sunday

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least three protesters from Syria’s Alawite minority were killed on Sunday as demonstrations erupted in several cities, according to monitoring groups.

According to Mehr, citing a report by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), DW said security forces of the HTS-led ruling authority opened fire while attempting to disperse protests in the coastal city of Latakia, resulting in the deaths of three demonstrators.

SOHR reported that the security forces, operating under the authority of the HTS-led administration headed by self-declared president Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, also known as Ahmed Sharaa, moved to suppress the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, unrest was also reported in the inland city of Homs, where violent clashes broke out between protesters and security forces, leaving several people injured.

.......................

End/ 257