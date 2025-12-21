Renowned Alawite figure assassinated in Syria’s Homs

AhlulBayt News Agency: A renowned Alawite figure in the Homs province of Syria has been assassinated, an informed source said.

The local source said that the Jolani regime’s elements assassinated Mazen Al-Yousef, a Syrian Alawite, near the cultural center of Homs province, Al-Ma’alumah reported.

According to this report, Al-Yousef was a well-known figure and activist in the field of humanitarian affairs and previously worked as the director of the Red Crescent of Al-Zahra neighborhood in Homs.

The source stated that the assassination of such a figure indicates the continuation of the Jolani regime’s policy of eliminating civil figures and activists in the field of humanitarian affairs.

He said that this assassination was carried out with the aim of spreading fear and terror among Syrian Alawites.

Last month, the head of the Supreme Islamic Alawite Council in Syria and Abroad warned that any attack targeting the minority community ‘will not go unanswered’ amid a new outbreak of sectarian violence triggered by HTS‑backed militias.

Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal made the remarks two days after tens of thousands of Syrians protested in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, as well as in the neighboring provinces of Hama and Homs.

The demonstrators called for an end to repeated attacks on Alawite‑majority neighborhoods and the killings and abductions of their residents.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, the HTS-led administration, which enjoys unconditional backing by Western and the Persian Gulf Arab countries, has engaged in sectarian killings, kidnappings, and persecution across Syria.

Once affiliated with al-Qaeda and Daesh, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani seized power in Syria following a rapid onslaught by his militant group.



The HTS administration has reportedly incorporated thousands of foreign Takfiri militants into the country’s new military.

The violence forms part of a pattern seen across Syria since Assad’s fall. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported nearly 11,000 civilian deaths since militant factions led by HTS seized power in December until October.

It documented widespread abuses, including field executions, torture, kidnappings and indiscriminate attacks.

....................

End/ 257