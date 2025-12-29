UAE declines to condemn Israeli recognition of Somaliland

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abu Dhabi refrained from signing the Arab-Islamic statement condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement to recognize “Somaliland,” a move reportedly aimed at preserving its interests in the Gulf of Aden, according to Israeli newspaper Ynet on Sunday.

The report highlighted that while the decision triggered widespread Arab and Islamic condemnation, leading 21 countries—including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Iran—to sign a joint statement, the UAE was notably absent, despite its normalization of ties with Israel in 2020.

Ynet explained that the UAE’s stance was intentional, reflecting years of efforts to build relations with “Somaliland,” including the establishment of a military base in the coastal city of Berbera since 2017. The base reportedly features a four-kilometer runway and a deep-water port under construction, capable of hosting heavy and combat aircraft.

The newspaper added that Abu Dhabi is pursuing a dual-track policy: strengthening ties with “Somaliland” while maintaining official communication with Somalia’s internationally recognized government through high-level visits aimed at expanding cooperation and promoting stability and development.

