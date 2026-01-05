American Woman Converts to Islam in Presence of Egyptian Qari

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egyptian qari Sheikh Ahmed Ahmed Nuaina published a video of an American woman converting to Islam in a US mosques on his official Facebook page.

Nuaina, the Sheikh al-Qurra (chief qari) in Egypt, published the video clip showing him teaching the woman the Shahadah to convert to Islam.

It shows a large number of those present in the mosque reacting to this by saying Takbir (Allahu Akbar or God is Great).

The clip was widely praised by the fans and followers of Sheikh Nuaina’s page.

Also, Sheikh Nuaina, as a guest on the TV program “State of Recitation”, presented important points to Omar Ali, a participant in the program, and emphasized the need to constantly memorize the Holy Quran.

The Egyptian qari, who is a physician by profession, said it is not enough to memorize the Quran alone, but one must constantly recite and review the Quran to prevent weakness in memorizing or forgetting the verses of the Quran.

He emphasized the importance of dedicating a specific time each day to reciting the Quran, explaining that reciting at least five chapters a day helps the memorizer consolidate his memorization and strengthen his connection with the Book of God.

Nuaina also advised Quran reciters to lower their voices at the beginning of the recitation and not strain their vocal cords to ensure the ability to continue reciting without fatigue or exhaustion.

The prominent Egyptian qari emphasizing that humility, constant recitation, constant review, along with reverence for the Book of God, are true characteristics for any reciter who seeks to improve his level and have his recitation accepted in the presence of God.

