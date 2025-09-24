AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ibrahim Traoré, the young military leader of Burkina Faso, is spearheading what observers describe as more than a geopolitical shift. By expelling French troops and pivoting toward Russia, he has framed his project as a broader revolution grounded in economic independence, regional unity, and religiously inspired civic ethics.

Traoré has drawn on the theories of Samir Amin, the Egyptian-French economist who argued that Africa must break from the global economic system to achieve true sovereignty. In this spirit, his government has renegotiated gold mining contracts with multinational corporations while placing new emphasis on agriculture and food self-sufficiency. At the same time, he has promoted the creation of the “Alliance of Sahel States” with Mali and Niger as a step toward regional self-reliance.

On the security front, Traoré’s expulsion of French forces and his support for the “Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland” reflect a strategy of managing security from Ouagadougou rather than Paris.

A distinctive feature of Traoré’s model is his use of Islam as a source of civic legitimacy, presenting it as an ethical foundation that emphasizes discipline, solidarity, and defense of the nation. By combining economic reform, regional cooperation, and moral values, Traoré has advanced a vision of African governance that seeks independence not only in politics but also in economics, culture, and spirituality.

**************

End/ 345