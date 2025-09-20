Texas Islamic Education Center Targeted in Islamophobic Harassment Incident

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Police in McKinney, Texas, have reported an incident of Islamophobic harassment at the Safra Islamic Education Center, raising concerns over growing anti-Muslim sentiment in the state.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a man repeatedly rang the center’s doorbell, unlawfully entered the building, and shouted slogans such as “There should be no mosque in America.” Officials emphasized that the Safra Center is not a mosque but an educational institution that offers classes and programs focused on Islamic teachings.

The McKinney Police Department stated that officers have increased patrols in the vicinity of the center to ensure the safety of all residents regardless of religion, race, or belief. Law enforcement underscored that its primary mission is the protection of community members without discrimination.

The Texas chapter of CAIR linked the incident to recent remarks by Governor Greg Abbott, who has openly opposed the establishment of a mosque in North Texas. Mustafa Carroll, Executive Director of CAIR-Texas, said such acts are fueled by “Islamophobic rhetoric and policies promoted by state officials.”

The case has heightened concerns among civil rights advocates about the potential escalation of anti-Muslim hostility, particularly amid heightened political and social tensions in Texas.

