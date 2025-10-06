Israeli Regime Funds $4.1M VR Propaganda Campaign Targeting U.S. Christians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Newly disclosed FARA filings have revealed that the Israeli regime is allocating up to $4.1 million to a U.S.-based firm to develop a virtual reality program titled the “October 7th Experience,” which aims to influence American Christian audiences through geofenced propaganda campaigns at churches and colleges.

According to the filings, conservative activist Chad Schnitger’s newly established firm, Show Faith by Works, is set to receive over $3.25 million within five months, with an additional $835,000 proposed for equipment and expansion.

The firm received an initial payment of approximately $326,000 on September 18, just days before officially registering as a foreign agent with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Show Faith by Works has outlined a comprehensive strategy that includes recruiting pastors to write pro-Israel opinion pieces, mailing ‘Pastoral Resource Packages,’ hiring social media influencers for favorable coverage, producing TV-style ads, and launching continuous geofenced digital campaigns at religious and academic institutions.

The firm also plans to tour a branded trailer exhibit to present immersive narratives of Israel’s conflict with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas through the “October 7th Experience.”

The anti-Palestinian segment of the campaign includes claims of Palestinian involvement in Hamas’s leadership and military operations, accusations of harboring terrorists and storing weapons in civilian areas, and alleged celebrations of the October 7 attack.

Campaign materials further assert that no Palestinian state has ever existed, portray Hamas’s goals as genocidal rather than territorial, and criticize Palestinians for choosing violence over modernization.

The filings detail an aggressive geofencing strategy targeting Christian churches on Sundays and Christian colleges during the week, aiming to deliver tailored pro-Israel and anti-Hamas content to attendees.

This campaign tracks individuals entering geofenced zones and continues to deliver targeted content to their devices afterward.

Geofencing is a digital marketing and surveillance method that creates a virtual perimeter around specific locations such as churches, campuses, or protest sites.

When someone carrying a smartphone enters these zones, their device can be identified using location services, mobile ad IDs, or app data, allowing for targeted advertising and behavioral tracking—often without the user’s knowledge.

Additional FARA filings reveal that the Israeli regime is also paying between 14 to 18 influencers approximately $7,000 per post to promote its messaging.

Moreover, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has reportedly received $6 million to advance pro-Israel narratives through platforms like ChatGPT and other large language models.

