Trump Rebukes Netanyahu Over Dismissive Stance on Hamas Ceasefire Response

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his dismissive reaction to Hamas’s favorable response to a proposed ceasefire agreement, according to a recent report.

A US official told Axios on Monday that Trump had called Netanyahu on Friday to discuss Hamas’s acceptance of key elements in the ceasefire proposal, which Trump viewed as a positive development.

Netanyahu, however, reportedly downplayed the significance of Hamas’s response, telling Trump, “This is nothing to celebrate, and that it does not mean anything.”

In response, Trump reportedly snapped, “I do not know why you are always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it.”

On Saturday, Netanyahu’s aides claimed that the Israeli leader is “totally aligned” with Trump, though the US official described Friday’s phone call as “contentious,” adding that Trump was deeply “annoyed” with Netanyahu.

Hamas confirmed on Friday that it had agreed to release Israeli captives, but notably did not address the issue of disarmament—a key demand in Trump’s proposal.

Trump has called on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and urged Hamas to release the remaining captives within 72 hours of Israel suspending its offensive and withdrawing to a pre-agreed line.

While Israel has agreed to the prisoner exchange, it has yet to formally respond to Trump’s demand for a ceasefire in the besieged territory.

Indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the Israeli regime are scheduled to begin in Egypt on Monday.

/129