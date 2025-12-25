Iran’s envoy in Malaysia highlights shared values for interfaith dialogue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Malaysia, Habib Reza Arzani, stated that the shared values between Muslims and Christians can serve as a foundation for strengthening interfaith dialogue.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Bishop Jeyakumar of the Methodist Church in Malaysia, held on the eve of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (AS).

Arzani highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue, cultural cooperation, and the role of education in promoting morality and peaceful coexistence.

He congratulated the birth of Prophet Jesus (AS) and welcomed the expansion of interactions between religious and cultural institutions, expressing hope that such meetings would pave the way for greater cooperation in the future.

Arzani pointed to the peaceful coexistence of religious communities in Iran, noting that Zoroastrians, Jews, Christians, Sabaeans, and Muslims have lived together in harmony for thousands of years.

Referring to the status of Jesus Christ (AS) in Islam, the envoy emphasized that Muslims have always held deep respect for this great prophet, and this shared reverence can provide a strong basis for enhancing interfaith dialogue.

He noted that Malaysia, where Islam is the official religion, also allows followers of other faiths such as Christianity and Buddhism to operate within the framework of national laws.

Arzani further stressed the need to expand educational and cultural cooperation between Iran and Malaysia, calling for continuous and sustainable communication between the educational and cultural institutions of both countries.

Bishop Jeyakumar expressed satisfaction with the meeting and presented a report on the educational activities of church-affiliated schools, noting that in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur, extensive efforts have been made in education, particularly through international and national schools.

He added that these schools not only provide academic education but also introduce students to social services, responsibility, and moral values, while fostering international contacts to improve educational programs.

The Methodist Church in Malaysia, with a history of more than 140 years, is one of the oldest and most organized branches of Christianity in the country, playing a significant role in religious, educational, and social fields.

