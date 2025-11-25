Secret UAE-Israel Railway Project Advances Amid Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli media outlets, including Channel 15 and Yedioth Ahronoth, disclosed that work on a secret railway project linking the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and “Israel” continued even during the war on Gaza.

Channel 15 confirmed that construction of the railway line had reached advanced stages and was carried out covertly throughout the conflict.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that talks on the so-called “Peace Railway” project were revived, highlighting a secret trip by Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev to the UAE last week to meet with Emirati officials and discuss the initiative.

The project is designed to create a commercial corridor connecting Asia to Europe. Goods would be shipped from India to Abu Dhabi Port, then transported via a high-speed train through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, reaching Haifa Port for distribution to Europe and the United States.

An agreement was also reached to establish a joint administration between senior officials from the UAE and Israeli railways to oversee train transit. This administration will additionally examine an alternative route crossing between Jordan and “Israel” through the southern Dead Sea to avoid political complications.

