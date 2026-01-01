Thousands gather at martyr Soleimani tomb in Kerman

Resistance Week and the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani officially began on Thursday with a large public gathering at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Kerman.

The opening ceremony of Resistance Week and the commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani was held on Thursday at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Kerman, with the strong and widespread participation of local residents.

From the early hours of the day, people from various walks of life gathered at the Martyrs’ Cemetery and at the grave of the late General Soleimani, expressing their deep respect and devotion to the iconic figure of the Resistance Front.

This year’s Resistance Week events in Kerman are scheduled to run from January 1 to January 7 and will be held in two main formats: public service mawakib and various religious programs.