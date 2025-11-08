Tehran Unveils ‘Kneeling Before Iran’ Statue as Symbol of National Defiance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of residents of Tehran gathered for a special ceremony to unveil a statue that symbolizes Iran’s strength, unity, and national identity.

The “Kneeling Before Iran” statue was revealed at Enqelab Square on Friday evening, with the presence of Tehran’s mayor, city officials, artists, and citizens, turning the square into a lively cultural and artistic venue.

Heroic music filled the air during the event, while attendees waved Iranian flags, expressing national pride and solidarity.

Families, youth, and famous artists including Parvaz Homay, Mostafa Ragheb, and Garsha Rezaei contributed to the unique atmosphere of the ceremony.

The unveiled statue is a powerful sculpture representing Iran’s resilience against its adversaries, narrating centuries of resistance and dignity.

Mehdi Mazhabi, head of Tehran’s Beautification Organization, described the statue as an artistic reflection of the Iranian nation’s historical resistance.

He emphasized that Iranians have consistently shown they will not surrender to oppressive powers and will force intruders to kneel.

Mazhabi also referenced the cultural campaign “You Will Kneel Before Iran Again,” echoing the message of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that Iran will stand firm and compel its enemies to retreat.

The statue draws inspiration from a historic rock relief depicting the victory of Sasanian king Shapur I over Roman Emperor Valerian.

Located near Persepolis, the Naqsh-e Rostam relief commemorates Shapur I’s triumph in the Battle of Edessa in 260 CE, where Valerian and thousands of Roman soldiers were captured.

This rare capture of a Roman emperor marked a humiliating moment for Rome and highlighted the growing power of the Sasanian Empire.

To preserve this victory, Shapur I ordered the scene to be carved into stone at multiple sites, including Naqsh-e Rostam, which houses eight Sasanian reliefs.

The relief shows Valerian kneeling before Shapur I, pleading for mercy, while the Persian king sits on a majestic horse, wearing royal attire, symbolizing imperial dominance.

Tehran’s deputy mayor for urban services, Davoud Goodarzi, stated that the statue’s concept emerged after the 12-day Israeli aggression against Iran and took several months to complete.

Speaking at the ceremony, Goodarzi said, “Today, we are adding a new symbol to Tehran’s landmarks. This statue shows that anyone who has tried to violate Iran has ultimately knelt before it.”

The statue is expected to be installed at Azadi Square within the next 20 days.

