Pres. Pezeshkian: National Unity Prevents Surrender to Foreign Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that national unity is the key factor that prevents a country from yielding to excessive pressure and demands imposed by the United Nations and the Zionist regime.

According to Mehr, speaking at a ceremony on Saturday, Pezeshkian criticized what he described as the double standards of Western powers, stressing that nations lacking unity and mutual trust between the government and the people are vulnerable to suppression. In contrast, he said, a nation that forges strong unity with its people will not surrender easily to external pressure.

The president condemned the contradictory behavior of Western countries, stating that the United States and the Israeli regime openly commit acts of genocide while simultaneously claiming to champion human rights and international law.

Pezeshkian emphasized that a united nation will never submit to pressure from the United States or Israel, reiterating that solidarity between a government and its people serves as the strongest defense against coercion and domination.

