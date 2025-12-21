Pakistani President sends goodwill message to Iranian Leader, nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed solidarity with the Iranian people while en route to Iraq, sending a message of respect and goodwill to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after his aircraft entered Iranian airspace.

According to a statement released by the Pakistani Presidential Office in Islamabad, President Zardari conveyed his message upon the presidential plane’s entry into Iran’s airspace during its flight from Islamabad to Baghdad.

According to IRNA, the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran also confirmed the gesture, stating on his official X (formerly Twitter) account that President Zardari sent a message of goodwill to Iran’s senior leadership as his aircraft passed through Iranian airspace en route to the Iraqi capital.

.......................

End/ 257