Photos Painters from Pakistan, Syria, Iran Honored at Imam Al-Hussain Shrine’s Kawther Week

At the Imam al-Hussain shrine in Karbala, the Kawther Week festival featured distinguished participation from painters representing Pakistan, Syria, and Iran and... . Their artworks reflected themes of spirituality, cultural identity, and human values, with the winning pieces praised for their depth of thought and beauty of expression. The event emphasized the shrine’s role as a cultural and spiritual hub, where art serves as a bridge between creativity and faith, conveying meaningful messages to visitors.