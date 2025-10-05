Two Mosques in One Week Demolished in Uttar Pradesh India- Sparking Muslim Anger

AhlulBayt News Agency: Officials described the action as a routine enforcement against illegal encroachments on public land, but critics decried it as part of a broader pattern targeting Muslim religious sites.

The structures, located in Raya Barah village, were torn down using bulldozers under heavy police security, including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) forces. According to district officials, the mosque and the 30,000-square-foot wedding hall had been illegally built on government-owned land that was once a pond. A recent administrative survey flagged them as unauthorized occupations.

"This is the second mosque we've lost in just four months," said a local resident who declined to be named, speaking to reporters amid the rubble. "The wedding hall was built with villagers' donations because there was no community space for weddings. We even requested alternative land, but got no response." The demolition unfolded peacefully, with drone cameras monitoring the area and villagers instructed to remain indoors to prevent unrest.

Superintendent of Police K.K. Vishnoi explained that notices were issued under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Land Revenue Code on September 2, giving owners 30 days to remove the encroachments. With no compliance, the administration proceeded on Thursday. The mosque committee had requested a four-day extension to dismantle the structures themselves, and officials confirmed they had begun the process that day.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra emphasized the measured approach: "Demolition orders were in place, and we're working with local committees to ensure everything is handled smoothly." District Magistrate Rajinder Pensia added that all such operations across the district are being conducted "peacefully, with community cooperation, to restore public land."

The incident is the latest flashpoint in Sambhal, a town already simmering with religious tensions. It follows a violent clash on November 24, 2024, near the 500-year-old Shahi Jama Masjid—a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The unrest erupted during a court-ordered ASI inspection, prompted by Hindu groups' claims that the mosque was built atop the ruins of an ancient Hindu temple. That day saw clashes between protesters and police, leaving several injured and accelerating a district-wide drive against dozens of alleged illegal constructions.

In June, authorities had demolished the "Rizaye Mustafa" mosque in nearby Chandousi village—also deemed illegal—along with 34 adjacent homes, further fueling accusations of selective targeting. Rights groups and Muslim leaders have condemned the bulldozer actions as "bulldozer justice," arguing they disproportionately affect minority communities and violate due process. Over the past week alone, two mosques in Uttar Pradesh have been razed, amplifying fears of escalating communal divides in the BJP-ruled state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration has defended the campaign as essential for reclaiming encroached public assets, insisting all actions comply with the law and aim to maintain harmony. As the wave of demolitions continues, activists warn it could deepen rifts in a region long plagued by disputes over religious heritage sites. International observers, including human rights watchdogs, have called for independent probes to ensure fairness amid India's polarized political landscape.

