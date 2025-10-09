Second suspect arrested over mosque arson attack in East Sussex

AhlulBayt News Agency: A second individual has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack targeting a mosque in East Sussex.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Phyllis Avenue in Peacehaven at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire caused significant damage to the mosque’s entrance and a nearby parked vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Sussex Police confirmed that a 25-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested on Tuesday evening and remains in custody.

A 46-year-old man from Littlehampton, who was arrested on Monday, has been released on conditional bail.

Both suspects were detained on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore stated: “We believe members of the community may know who is responsible for this appalling and reckless attack.”

He urged anyone with potentially crucial information to come forward and assist the investigation.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney added: “We continue to engage with local religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are acknowledged and addressed.”

She emphasized: “Sussex Police maintains a zero-tolerance stance on hate crimes. There is no place for hate in our county.”

