Indian authorities urge calm amid sensitive situation after Quran burned by retired teacher

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tension gripped Jaora town in Ratlam, India, after the burning of the Quran in the Hussain Tekri area. Members of the Muslim community staged protests, surrounded the Industrial Area police station, and demanded immediate action.

Following the unrest, police registered a case against retired teacher Atia Khan.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Thursday behind an imambara located on Rozaana Road in Hussain Tekri. The accused, identified as Atia Khan, a retired teacher and resident of the same locality, was accused of burning religious books, including the Quran.

As news of the alleged act spread, members of the Muslim community gathered at the Industrial Area police station demanding strict action. When no immediate case was filed, protesters intensified their agitation and surrounded the police station late into the night. Office-bearers of the Seerat Committee and hundreds of local residents joined the protest.

Following the demonstrations, police registered an FIR based on a complaint by Shaheen Hussain, a resident of Jail Road. The case was filed against Atia Khan under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Industrial Area Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan stated that, according to the complainant, Atia was seen burning religious books near the Ajakhana Zehra area in Hussain Tekri, one of which was allegedly the Quran. A local resident, Anwar Ali, reportedly attempted to extinguish the fire.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the woman fled the scene carrying the partially burnt copy of the Quran, while remnants of the burnt books were collected by those present.

Police officials confirmed that the case is under investigation and witness statements are being recorded. Authorities appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the investigation as the situation remains sensitive.

