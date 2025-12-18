Assault on Muslim Doctor’s Dignity, Says Amnesty International on Hijab Removal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amnesty International has strongly condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s forcible removal of Muslim lady doctor’s hijab, describing it as a severe violation of her dignity, identity, and autonomy.

“This act was an assault on this woman’s dignity, autonomy, and identity. When a public official forcibly pulls down a woman’s hijab, it sends a message to the general public that this behaviour is acceptable. No one has the right to police a woman’s faith or clothing,” Aakar Patel, Chair of Board at Amnesty International India, in a statement said on Wednesday.

Patel further stressed, “Such actions deepen fear, normalise discrimination, and erode the very foundations of equality and freedom of religion. This violation demands unequivocal condemnation and accountability. Urgent steps must be taken to ensure that no woman is subjected to such degrading treatment.”

Such actions deepen fear, normalize discrimination and erode the very foundations of equality and freedom of religion. This violation demands unequivocal condemnation and accountability. Urgent steps must be taken to ensure that no woman is subjected to such degrading treatment.



The controversy erupted during a ceremony to hand out appointment letters to newly recruited state-licensed traditional or alternative medicine practitioners at the chief minister’s residence.

A video shows Kumar seated on stage alongside Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey as doctors are called up individually to take their letters. When Nusrat Parveen approaches to receive her appointment letter with her face covered by a hijab, Kumar is heard saying: “What is this?”

Moments later, he leans forward and pulls down her hijab.

The lady doctor is visibly taken aback as an official quickly guides her away, while Choudhary tugs at Kumar’s sleeve, seemingly trying to stop him.

Monday’s incident has sparked widespread outrage, drawing condemnation from political leaders, civil society, and human rights advocates alike.

Shameful and Unacceptable



A Muslim woman, wearing a burqa and likely present to receive her joining letter, was subjected to public humiliation when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reportedly reached out to pull down her Hijab/Mask.



The hijab is not a costume. It is…



In the wake of the incident, a case has been filed against Nitish Kumar in Lucknow by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana.

Sharing the video clip on X, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in Bihar, wrote in Hindi: “What has happened to Nitish ji? His mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition, or has Nitish Babu become 100% Sanghi now?”

“Sanghi” refers to a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the mothership of far-right Hindu nationalist organisations that is deeply intertwined with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Manoj Jha, an opposition MP from Bihar, described the visuals as deeply troubling. “I have seen the visuals and they were unsettling. The deputy CM even tried to stop him. It should be a matter of concern,” he was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

The Congress party, the main national opposition, also launched a fierce attack, calling the act “vile”.

“This is Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar. Look at his shamelessness – a female doctor had come to collect her appointment letter, and Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab,” the party said.

“A man occupying the highest position in Bihar is openly indulging in such a vile act. Think about it – how safe will women be in the state? Nitish Kumar should immediately resign for this disgusting behaviour. This vileness is unforgivable,” it said.

Nitish Kumar pulled the hijab off a girl in public. The doctor, Nusrat Parveen is reconsidering joining the service. Don’t know if words can do justice here pic.twitter.com/gISiyVGSY7 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 17, 2025

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the incident, saying, “Being publicly humiliated like this is absolutely unforgivable.”

This is absolutely condemnable and force pulling a woman’s veil down is nothing but public harassment of a woman by the elected CM pic.twitter.com/f5A7vFVY67 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 15, 2025

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury termed the act “criminal” and questioned Kumar’s conduct.

However, on a television special report, BJP lawmaker Aparajita Sarangi defended the chief minister, calling the act “absolutely innocuous” and saying Kumar merely wanted the woman “to show her face to the world.”