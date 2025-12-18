FIR Filed Against Bihar Chief Minister Over Hijab Controversy

AhlulBayt News Agency: An FIR has been registered against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over an incident involving the removal of a Muslim woman’s hijab. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and several other political leaders have termed the act a violation of democratic values.

According to a report by Ahlul Bayt News Agency (ABNA), a case has been filed against Nitish Kumar in connection with an incident in which he allegedly tried to remove the hijab of a Muslim woman. The issue has drawn strong criticism from opposition leaders, who say it undermines democratic principles.

The Bihar Chief Minister has once again found himself at the center of controversy. A complaint has been registered against him at the Qaiserbagh police station in Lucknow. It is alleged that during an official function, he attempted to remove the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor. The case was filed by Samajwadi Party leader Samiya Rana.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar attended a ceremony to distribute appointment letters. During the event, a young Muslim woman wearing a hijab came forward to receive her appointment letter. After handing it to her, the Chief Minister reportedly tried to remove her hijab and remarked, “What is this?” The incident sparked widespread outrage, with opposition parties and others strongly condemning his objectionable behavior.

Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister Zaman Khan defended the Chief Minister, stating that Nitish Kumar acted with a “fatherly sentiment”. He said the Chief Minister is older than the woman’s father and acted out of affection and concern, denying any ill intent behind the incident.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam, M.Y. Tarigami, also described Nitish Kumar’s action as a violation of democratic and constitutional values. He called the incident deeply shameful and said it cannot be taken lightly or ignored.

The hijab issue has now taken on a full political dimension. Supporters of the Chief Minister are calling it a “fatherly” gesture, while the opposition is labeling it insulting and against democratic norms. The controversy remains highly charged.