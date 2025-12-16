Slovenia refuses to share stage with Israel at Eurovision 2026

AhlulBayt News Agency: Slovenia’s RTV Board Chair, Natalija Goršak, announced that the country refuses to share the stage with Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, citing Israel’s participation as unacceptable.

Goršak stated, "We cannot share the stage with Israel, which destroyed 92% of Gaza and killed thousands of children and journalists," adding that a public broadcaster must uphold high ethical values.

The Slovenian Ministry of Culture expressed support for RTV’s decision, emphasizing the need for increased diplomatic pressure on Israel and an end to violations against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Five European countries, including Slovenia, recently withdrew from Eurovision 2026 in protest of Israel’s participation. The contest has been organized by the European Broadcasting Union since 1956.

