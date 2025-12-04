EBU expected to vote on Israel’s participation in Eurovision Song Contest amid boycott threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is expected to hold a vote on whether Israel will be allowed to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest as controversy over the country’s role in the competition deepens.

The issue is set to be discussed at the EBU’s General Assembly on Dec. 4-5, where members will also review recently announced changes to the contest’s voting system.

The updates aim to strengthen transparency following allegations that the Israeli government interfered in last year’s contest.

Dave Goodman, head of communications for the Eurovision Song Contest, told Anadolu on Wednesday that members will be asked to assess whether the reforms sufficiently address concerns without the need for a formal vote.

“Members will only vote on (Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest) if they believe that the new updates alone are not sufficient,” he said.

The EBU announced new rules in November designed to curb disproportionate promotional campaigns, especially those run by governments or state institutions.

Participating broadcasters and artists are now banned from taking part in third-party campaigns that might influence results.

The EBU warned that any attempts to unfairly affect voting will lead to sanctions.

Under the changes, the maximum number of votes an individual can cast per payment method (online, SMS, or phone) is being cut in half, from 20 to 10 for the 2026 contest in Vienna.

Professional juries will also return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2022, restoring a near 50–50 balance between jury and public voting.

Boycott threats

Israel’s potential inclusion has triggered strong reactions across Europe.

Spain’s broadcaster RTVE has announced that it will withdraw from the 2026 contest if Israel is not expelled.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said it cannot support Israel’s participation, “given the ongoing severe humanitarian tragedy in Gaza,” adding that government interference in the contest has been proven.

Slovenia’s RTV said it would also withdraw, citing solidarity with Palestinians.

Iceland’s broadcaster RUV said it will “reconsider” participation should Israel compete, while its board has already called for Israel’s exclusion.

Ireland’s RTE announced that it would not take part if Israel is permitted to enter, stating it would be “unconscionable” to compete amid the situation in Gaza.

Some countries, however, support Israel’s continued involvement.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that if Israel were expelled, Germany should withdraw from Eurovision, calling even the discussion of expulsion “a scandal.”

Austria’s ORF, the host broadcaster for 2026, also backs Israel’s participation, saying the country is “an inseparable part” of the contest.

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Vienna next May.

