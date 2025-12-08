Friedrich Merz: Hamas must have no role in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Friedrich Merz, head of the parliamentary bloc of the German Chancellor’s party (the Christian Democratic Union, CDU), stressed that “Hamas should have no role in Gaza,” calling for a new Middle East that recognizes both “Israel” and a Palestinian state alongside it (the Two-State Solution).

Merz’s remarks came during a joint press conference with Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in occupied Jerusalem (Quds) on Sunday.

Netanyahu suggested that the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza was “nearing completion,” noting that he would discuss “peace opportunities” and how to end Hamas rule with US President Donald Trump later this month. He mentioned that “Israel” had handed over the “Arrow 3” interceptor system to Germany this week.

Merz confirmed that the possibility of a visit by Prime Minister Netanyahu to Germany was “not currently under discussion.”

