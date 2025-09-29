Tens of thousands march in Berlin for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of the German capital on Saturday, demanding an end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

Large crowds waved Palestinian flags and banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Food and water are human rights” as they marched from Berlin’s town hall toward the Victory Column, a monument in the German capital’s Tiergarten park.

Chants of “Free Palestine” and “Long live international solidarity” echoed through the crowd, while placards read “Gaza – Stop the massacre,” “Never again for everyone” and “Freedom for Palestine.”

According to Berlin police estimates, around 60,000 people participated in the demonstration, while organizers estimated the number to be closer to 100,000.

Police said about 1,800 security personnel were deployed across the city to secure the event, which remained peaceful until the evening of the same day.

For its part, the Left Party, which helped organize the demonstration alongside civil society organizations, sharply criticized the German government for what it described as “silence” regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The party called on Berlin to take concrete action and exert greater pressure on Israel to change its policies.

The protests come amid growing public discontent in Germany over the war. While Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced restrictions on arms exports to “Israel” in August, critics argue the measures fall short—especially as Germany continues to reject sanctions or the recognition of a Palestinian state, in contrast to the positions of some of its Western allies.

