Cyberattack on Collins Aerospace disrupts flights at major European airports

AhlulBayt News Agency: A cyberattack targeting a key service provider for airline check-in and boarding systems has disrupted operations at several major European airports, including London’s Heathrow, the continent’s busiest hub, leading to widespread delays and cancellations.

Heathrow Airport confirmed on Saturday that Collins Aerospace, a global provider of check-in and boarding solutions for multiple airlines, was experiencing a technical outage that could delay departing passengers. The airport warned travelers to expect disruptions, according to a report by CNN.

Brussels Airport and Berlin Airport also announced they were affected, stating that the cyber incident forced them to rely on manual check-in and boarding processes after automated systems went offline late Friday night.

Collins Aerospace’s parent company, RTX, acknowledged the issue, describing it as a “cyber-related disruption” to its software at select airports, though it did not disclose the locations involved.

Passengers scheduled to fly on Saturday were urged by impacted airports to check directly with their airlines before traveling.

Meanwhile, some major hubs remained unaffected. Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, reported normal operations, while Zurich Airport confirmed its systems were not impacted.

