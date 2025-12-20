Kim Jong Un calls Israel ‘terrorist project’ backed by US

AhlulBayt News Agency: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has strongly condemned Israel, describing it as a “terrorist project” supported by the United States, while reaffirming Pyongyang’s long-standing refusal to recognize it and its support for the Palestinian people.

According to IRNA, speaking on Friday, Kim said the Israeli regime operates as an instrument of Western powers, emphasizing that Washington backs Israel to advance its strategic interests in West Asia.

He stressed that Israel lacks legitimacy as a state and functions solely as a tool for implementing US regional policies.

Kim reiterated that North Korea does not recognize the Israeli regime and has consistently aligned itself with the Palestinian cause.

In previous statements, Pyongyang has sharply criticized the United States and other Western countries for supplying weapons to Israel, accusing them of using the regime to preserve their political and military influence in West Asia.

