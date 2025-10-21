Restaurants, stores in Thailand ban Israelis from entering

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a number of restaurants and stores in Thailand have blocked Israeli tourists from entering and have put up signs protesting their presence.

The network published a picture of a sign posted at the entrance to a restaurant on the popular tourist island of Ko Pha Ngan, which reads in English “No Israelis allowed” and has two red crosses next to it.

Meanwhile, Ziv Erdman, a spokesman for the Thai Tourism Office in Israel, denied any official decision to ban Israeli tourists from entering his country, stressing that Thailand continues to welcome Israeli tourists.

In recent weeks, various regions around the world have witnessed a wave of boycotts and refusals to accept Israeli tourists in restaurants and tourist centers. This wave has intensified in the wake of the Israeli regime’s crimes in the Gaza Strip; The attack, which began on October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in the deaths of 68,159 people, the injury of 170,203 people — mostly women and children — and the destruction of 90 percent of the civilian infrastructure in the region.

