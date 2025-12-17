UAE Regime Aircraft Delivers Suspicious Military Shipments to Hadramout

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, the UAE sent suspicious military shipments aboard a civilian Boeing 737-476 aircraft operated by “Fanjet Express” to Al Rayyan International Airport in Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout province in eastern Yemen.

Informed sources reported that the plane, registered under the code “5Y-FQA” and known for its links to UAE government agencies, departed from Al-Rif air base in Abu Dhabi and landed at Al Rayyan airport carrying what was described as foreign forces and suspicious shipments of weapons and military equipment.

The sources added that this flight followed another earlier flight of the same aircraft on the same day, doubling the volume of incoming shipments. It marked the third such flight to Mukalla since last Friday, signaling a clear escalation in undeclared military logistics activity in the region.

Flight-tracking websites confirmed the routes from the UAE to Mukalla, highlighting the growing pace of covert military operations after UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) factions invaded Wadi Hadramout in early December, amid rising tensions with pro-Saudi forces.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia demanded the withdrawal of Emirati factions from Hadramout and their return to barracks, while directing the deployment of Saudi-funded Dera al-Waten factions in the area. Despite this, the UAE continues to send reinforcements to Hadramout and seeks to consolidate control over the coasts and ports of Mahra, bordering Oman in eastern Yemen.

It is worth noting that the UAE closed Al Rayyan airport in Mukalla to civilian flights in mid-2016, converting it into a joint military base with U.S. forces after seizing gold mines along the Hadramout coast under the pretext of combating terrorism.

