Pope Leo XIV Criticizes Trump’s Remarks on Europe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an interview with Politico published Wednesday, the Pope said that pursuing peace talks on Ukraine “without including Europe” is unrealistic.

He stressed that European nations must be part of “the guarantees of security that are also being sought today and in the future.”

He warned that Trump’s comments appear aimed at undermining an alliance that remains “very important today and in the future.”

The EU has so far refused to engage directly in peace talks with Moscow, instead relying on what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has labeled “megaphone diplomacy.”

Earlier this month, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said European leaders were complicating negotiations by making demands unacceptable to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Washington is increasing pressure on Ukraine to agree to a peace deal with Russia despite hesitation from Kiev’s European allies.

The Financial Times reported earlier this week that Trump’s envoys are expecting a swift response from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, with the aim of reaching an agreement by Christmas.

