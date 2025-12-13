International Day of Solidarity With Palestinian People held in Vietnam

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Vietnam, in cooperation with the Union of Friendship Organizations in Vietnam, the Vietnamese Committee for Solidarity with the Palestinian People, and the Vietnamese-Palestinian Friendship Association in Hanoi, commemorated the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthems of the State of Palestine and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in a solemn atmosphere reflecting the deep historical relations between the two friendly peoples.

The event witnessed a wide attendance, including several ambassadors, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations, as well as friends of Palestine among intellectuals and public figures, and members of the Palestinian and Arab communities residing in Vietnam. From the Vietnamese side, senior officials also participated, including the President of the Union of Friendship Organizations, Phan Anh Son; Director of the Middle East and Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nguyen Phuong Tra; President of the Vietnamese Committee for Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Ambassador Nguyen Quang Khai; Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Friendship Organizations, Mr. Dong Huy Quang; and President of the Vietnamese Writers’ Association, Nguyen Quang Thieu.

The event also included the participation of the UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Pauline Tamesse, alongside Palestinian poet and President of the Palestinian Writers’ Union, Murad Al-Sudani, and members of the delegation of trainees from the Palestinian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Expatriates, and Planning and International Cooperation, who are currently visiting Vietnam, in addition to a number of Palestinian students studying in the country.

Representatives of the Vietnamese friendship organizations emphasized that the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People represents an occasion for the international community to reaffirm its moral and humanitarian commitment to the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, highlighting Vietnam’s historical support for the Palestinian cause and for a political solution based on international law and United Nations resolutions.

The UN Resident Coordinator also praised the ceasefire, considering it a step that allows for the enhancement of humanitarian work and the revival of diplomatic efforts, calling for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In his speech, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Vietnam, Saadi Al-Tamizi, expressed the deep appreciation of the Palestinian leadership and people to the friendly state, people, and government of Vietnam for their historical and steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, affirming that Palestine has never been alone in the darkest times and that Vietnam has always stood by its side.

He called on the international community to take serious action to end the occupation, stop collective punishment policies, halt illegal settlement activities, and hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable, stressing that freedom will come, justice will prevail, and Palestine will remain unyielding.

The ceremony included the screening of a fifteen-minute documentary film highlighting the history of Palestinian-Vietnamese relations and the shared bonds of struggle, friendship, and solidarity between the two peoples, which received significant engagement from the audience. The event concluded by emphasizing the importance of continuing international solidarity with the Palestinian people, supporting their legitimate rights, and working toward a just and comprehensive peace based on international law to ensure a safer and more humane future for all the peoples of the region.

......................

End/ 257