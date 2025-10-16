Vietnamese ambassador in Tehran: Impressed by Iran’s advanced technology

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, October 17, Iran House of Innovation and Technology(iHiT) in Tehran hosted Luong Nak Novin, Vietnam’s ambassador to Tehran, in the presence of Hossein Rouzbeh, head of the Organization for the Development of International Scientific and Technological Cooperation at Iran’s Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy.

Luong Nak Novin said that he had previously heard a great deal about Iran’s capabilities, especially in nanotechnology and information technologies, and was eager to see these achievements firsthand. He added, “Today, I am deeply impressed by the high level of technology in Iran.”

Luong Nak Novin, highlighting Iran’s significant scientific and technological potential, added that his visit to the center aimed to gain firsthand familiarity with Iran’s latest technologies and explore areas for joint cooperation. He stated, “I will convey my observations from this visit to my government to help facilitate the path for closer collaboration between our two countries.”

The Vietnamese ambassador also called for the establishment of an Iranian technology representative office in Hanoi, emphasizing that this initiative could facilitate scientific and technological exchanges and accelerate strategic cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted Vietnam’s capabilities in agriculture, fisheries, and aquaculture, noting that his country has successfully implemented overseas cultivation in Cuba, significantly increasing agricultural production and exports. He suggested that a similar model could be applied in joint cooperation with Iran, particularly in rice and fruit cultivation, as northern Iran’s climate closely resembles Vietnam’s agricultural regions.

In another part of his remarks, Nak Novin referred to the Vietnamese government’s policies for developing a knowledge-based economy, stating that currently about 8 percent of Vietnam’s GDP comes from exports of technology and knowledge-based products. He added that their goal is to double this figure in the coming years, and in this process, cooperation with technologically advanced countries, including Iran, is a priority.

During the Vietnamese ambassador’s visit to Iran’s Innovation House, the head of the Organization for the Development of International Scientific and Technological Cooperation at Iran’s Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and outlined the extensive capabilities of Iran’s science and technology ecosystem. He highlighted that approximately 11,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country and emphasized that Iran’s science and technology ecosystem has played an effective role in developing the knowledge-based economy, meeting national needs even under harsh sanctions. He added that this capacity is now ready for constructive and effective engagement with friendly countries, including Vietnam.



/129