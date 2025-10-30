UNGA votes for end to US embargo on Cuba

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has once again called for an end to the decades-long US economic embargo on Cuba, defying Washington’s sustained pressure campaign to influence the vote.

On Wednesday, the 193-member body overwhelmingly approved a resolution condemning the embargo for the 33rd consecutive year, with 165 countries voting in favor, seven against, and 12 abstaining.

“We cannot underestimate the importance, the impact, of the powerful message year after year by the General Assembly, which is the most democratic, representative body of the international community,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated on Wednesday.

“It is not binding, but it is powerful,” the top Cuban diplomat added.

He had urged the countries to back the resolution again, Rodriguez said that “doing so would be an act of justice in favor of a peace-loving people that is facing not only the blockade, but with the blockade, another monstrous hurricane.”

The foreign minister told the media on Monday that his government had heard from other countries, especially European states, that Washington was pushing them to vote against the resolution.

The US embargo was first imposed in 1960, following the Cuban revolution led by Fidel Castro and has since expanded in scope.

In 2016, the then-US president Barack Obama officially restored relations with Havana. However, his successor, Donald Trump, in his first term, reversed these efforts, intensifying sanctions.

The embargo continued under Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, and was tightened again after Trump returned to office this year.

