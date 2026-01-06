Photos: Epic Presence of Qom Residents, Religious Groups, Bazaar Merchants in Protest Against Recent Riots

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening (January 5, 2026), coinciding with the anniversary of the passing of Hazrat Zaynab (s.a.), the people of Qom, along with religious associations and bazaar merchants, staged a protest rally against the recent unrest. The demonstration began as a march along two separate routes and proceeded toward the holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masoumeh (s.a.).