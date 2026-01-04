Human Guidance, Primary Aim of Imam Ali’s (a.s.) Governance, Says Senior Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an interview with ABNA News Agency, Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mojtaba Nourmofidi, a seminary scholar in Qom and head of the Contemporary Fiqh Research Institute, said the relationship between freedom of expression and the limits of legitimate criticism versus actions against public security is among the most fundamental questions in political jurisprudence and a key measure of governmental legitimacy.

Imam Ali’s conduct (a.s.), a guiding political theory

Referring to the importance of the topic, he noted that rulers and governments have always faced opposition, adding that the central question is how such opposition should be addressed. “In the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), this issue holds particular significance, and to answer it one must turn to the conduct of Imam Ali (a.s.), whose practice is not merely a historical account but a guiding political theory,” he said.

Nourmofidi explained that Imam Ali (a.s.) adopted different approaches toward various opponents, ranging from tolerance and dialogue to decisive action when necessary to preserve justice and the Islamic order.

Imam Ali’s (a.s.) approach to political opposition

Addressing Imam Ali’s (a.s.) approach to political opposition, he outlined three categories of opponents during the Imam’s rule. Intellectual opponents, he said, differed on doctrinal grounds and were engaged through persuasion. Political protesters opposed certain decisions and were met with logic and forbearance. But security opponents, who threatened the security of society, were dealt with decisively.

Nourmofidi explained that Imam Ali (a.s.) adopted different approaches toward various opponents, ranging from tolerance and dialogue to decisive action when necessary to preserve justice and the Islamic order.

He cited the Khawarij as a clear example of this progression, noting that their opposition began as intellectual dissent and ultimately escalated into armed rebellion at Nahrawan.

Principles governing Imam Ali’s (a.s.) political conduct

Explaining the principles governing Imam Ali’s (a.s.) political conduct, Nourmofidi emphasized justice, preservation of the Islamic system, consideration of the public interest, and respect for human dignity as four foundational pillars of Imam Ali’s (a.s.) governance. “The Imam (a.s.) upheld human dignity even in dealing with enemies and never departed from fairness,” he said.

He added that contemporary Islamic governance should also adopt this model to maintain a balance between freedom and security and to prevent arbitrary or selective practices.

Human Guidance, Primary Aim of Imam Ali’s (a.s.) Governance

Concluding his remarks, Nourmofidi said the ultimate objective of Imam Ali’s (a.s.) governance was to guide humanity toward felicity and closeness to God. “This goal must be reflected in all political, cultural, and social conduct. At a time when new forms of threats and opposition are emerging, the conduct of Imam Ali (a.s.) offers a practical guide for religious systems to manage conflicts while safeguarding security and human dignity,” he stated.

**************

End/ 345