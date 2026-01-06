AhlulBayt (a.s.) Int’l University Bridges Academic Dialogue Among 35 Nationalities, Cultures

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Payam Tariqi, deputy dean of the Faculty of Engineering at AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University and executive secretary of the First International Conference on Emerging Sciences in Engineering, titled “Artificial Intelligence Futures Studies,” announced the organization of the academic event, describing it as an effective step toward expanding international scientific cooperation in the field of emerging technologies.

Referring to the university’s distinctive position in international higher education, he said that with more than 90 percent of its students coming from 35 different nationalities, AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University provides a unique platform for academic dialogue among diverse cultures and knowledge systems. He added that hosting this conference reflects the university’s international mission to produce and exchange knowledge on a global scale.

Emphasizing the conference’s focus on artificial intelligence futures studies, Tariqi noted that artificial intelligence, as a key driver of engineering transformations in the twenty-first century, requires an approach that goes beyond technology alone. He explained that the conference seeks to examine the scientific, industrial, social, and ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence in engineering through a forward-looking perspective.

He further stated that the participation of researchers, professors, and experts from various countries will turn the event into a forum for international experience-sharing, presentation of innovative research achievements, and the formation of cross-border academic collaborations, fully aligned with the international identity of AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University.

Highlighting the strategic objectives of the conference, Tariqi said that strengthening university–industry linkages, identifying future trends in intelligent engineering, and offering scientific solutions to address the challenges facing societies in the age of artificial intelligence are among the conference’s primary goals.

