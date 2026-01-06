Topics for Call for Papers of Int’l Scientific Congress on Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An international scientific congress will be held with the participation of nearly 30 academic and research institutions to honor the Mujahid scholar, Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Secretariat of the Umana al-Rosol Congress announced that the deadline for submitting full papers to the congress is January 21, 2026.

Researchers may participate in the congress by submitting papers addressing various dimensions of Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, including personal and family life; political, social, and civilizational roles; scholarly and intellectual contributions; communications and interactions; jihad and resistance activities; cultural, religious outreach, and media engagement; as well as interaction and synergy among Islamic seminaries.

Submission Guidelines:

Direct relevance to the approved themes of the congress

Research-based content that is problem-oriented and innovative

Typed papers submitted in Word format, between 15 and 25 pages

Translated articles will not be accepted

Writing full papers does not depend on prior approval of abstracts

Articles must follow the style guide issued by the congress secretariat and shared on its official channel

Benefits for Accepted Papers:

– Publication in the official congress proceedings

– Translation of selected papers into Arabic

– Recognition of outstanding papers

– Participation in the Najaf congress for authors of selected papers

Abstract Submission Deadline:

November 22, 2025

Full Paper Submission Deadline:

January 21, 2026

Submission Address (Abstracts and Papers):

@Omanaalrosol

Congress Secretariat Contact:

+98 991 990 7631

