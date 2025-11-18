Iranian embassy in South Africa, Al-Mustafa University to host webinar on "Humanity and Freedom from Perspective of Ayatollah Khamenei "

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in collaboration with Al-Mustafa International University – South Africa, will hold a webinar titled “Humanity and Freedom from the Perspective of Ayatollah Khamenei.”

The online event is scheduled for Wednesday, 19 November 2025, at 10:00 Saudi Arabia time (11:30 Iran time) and will be accessible via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/ruv-wtnm-fep .

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the principles of humanity, justice, and true freedom as articulated by the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.

The webinar aims to provide an intellectual platform for scholars, students, and interested audiences to explore ethical and philosophical perspectives on human dignity and liberty.







