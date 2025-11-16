Controversial Gaza-to-South Africa relocation program sparks outcry

AhlulBayt News Agency: New information is emerging about a contentious program that relocates Palestinians from Gaza to South Africa, run by a nongovernmental organization that human rights advocates say is operating in coordination with Israeli authorities to move Gazans abroad.

According to IRNA, human rights organizations argue that the initiative effectively promotes the removal of Palestinians from their land at a moment when many are confined to severely overcrowded displacement camps.

This week’s heavy rainfall worsened living conditions across Gaza, with floodwaters inundating tent encampments and further straining families who have already been driven from their homes during nearly two years of conflict.

According to the United Nations, strict Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza have left hundreds of thousands of people without adequate shelter or basic necessities.

Since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023, at least 69,187 Palestinians have been killed and 170,703 wounded, based on figures released by Palestinian health authorities.

...................

End/ 257