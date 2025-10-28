South African President warns of genocide in Gaza, urges global action

AhlulBayt News Agency: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed grave concern that the recently agreed Gaza ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas resistance movement is being systematically “undermined” by the regime's ongoing assaults on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Speaking on Monday at a public lecture at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Ramaphosa reminded the international community of Israel’s daily violations since the truce took effect in early October.

He also condemned Israel’s continued military incursions into the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, which has been under Israeli occupation since June 7, 1967.

“After decades of dispossession, repression, and oppression, the people of Gaza are facing genocide,” Ramaphosa stated.

“We cannot but be moved to action by the slaughter of tens of thousands of civilians, forced displacement, deliberate starvation and the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals and other essential infrastructure,” he said at the public lecture.

His remarks came as Gaza’s health authorities reported that at least 93 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 200 wounded by Israel over the past two weeks, despite a fragile ceasefire agreement brokered earlier this month.

Ramaphosa reiterated his country's support for the ceasefire deal, which includes the exchange of captives, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the resumption of humanitarian aid to the war-torn strip.

The South African president urged the international community to “make every effort” to ensure the truce becomes a path toward lasting peace, Palestinian statehood, and self-determination, emphasizing the need for a "two-state solution" based on the 1967 borders.

Ramaphosa also hailed Malaysia’s principled solidarity with the Palestinian people and praised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his firm support of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In December 2023, South Africa initiated landmark proceedings against Israel at the ICJ, highlighting the violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention through the regime's genocidal war on the besieged strip.

Between January and May 2024, the ICJ issued three sets of provisional measures ordering Israel to prevent genocide, halt its military aggression, and allow humanitarian access into the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Ramaphosa also expressed admiration for Malaysia’s leadership within the Hague Group – a coalition of Colombia, South Africa, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, and Senegal, which aims to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes under international law.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs, Yoav Gallant, over war crimes committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

During Israel’s two-year-long genocidal war on Gaza, the occupying regime killed at least 68,527 Palestinians and wounded 170,395 others, before the ceasefire agreement was reached in the besieged strip earlier this month.

